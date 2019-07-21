Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorraine G. Donoian. View Sign Service Information Robert E. Evans Funeral Home 16000 Annapolis Road Bowie , MD 20715 (301)-464-8836 Memorial service 11:00 AM Christian Community Presbyterian Church 3120 Belair Drive Bowie , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lorraine G Donoian, 89, of Davidsonville, Maryland and formerly of Worcester, Massachusetts died from complications of congestive heart failure on July 16, 2019, at Mandrin House of the Hospice of the Chesapeake in Harwood, Maryland. Born December 19, 1929 in Worcester, Massachusetts, she is predeceased by her parents, George and Gertrude Werner of West Yarmouth, Massachusetts, and her late husband of 58 years, Harry Donoian of Davidsonville, Maryland. Lorraine was retired as a Register of Wills for the State of Maryland and living in Davidsonville with her husband, Harry and son Steve. She loved to travel first with her husband and later with her son. She has visited Florida many times, New England, Missouri, California, Hawaii, South Carolina, Europe including London and Paris. She was one of the first visitors to Cancun, Mexico. Thy also had a second home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware for over 20 years where they enjoyed long walks on the boardwalk. She also enjoyed going out to eat, watching Jeopardy and doing crosswords. Lorraine was also a person with a strong faith and belonged to Christian Community Presbyterian Church in Bowie, MD and was a member since 1966. She had many friends there and immensely enjoyed the activities they had. Survivors include her son, Stephen Donoian of Davidsonville, and her brother David (Donna) Werner of Palmetto, Florida and many cousins, nieces and nephews. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held on August 3, 2019 at 11 am at Christian Community Presbyterian Church. The church is located at 3120 Belair Drive Bowie, MD. A luncheon is planned for right after the service. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the church in her name to a memorial fund that is set up for her. Arrangements by the Robert E. Evans Funeral Home, Bowie, MD.

