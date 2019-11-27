Lorraine M. Heppding, 86, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2019. Lorraine was born in South Baltimore on July 23, 1933. Mrs. Heppding was a long time residence of Glen Burnie Park. Lorraine loved spring and summer and enjoyed working in her garden and sitting on her porch where she often greeted and talked with long time neighbors. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Warren E. Heppding, Sr. She is survived by her three sons, Warren Heppding, Jr. of Catonsville, MD; Tim Heppding of Pasadena, MD and Steve Heppding of Orlando, FL; and her three grandchildren, Nick, Christopher and Elizabeth Heppding. A Funeral Mass will be Celebrated at Christ the King Catholic Church on Wednesday, Nov. 27th at 10 AM. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. For further information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 27, 2019