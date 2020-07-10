Lorraine Sullivan nee Owens, 100, a resident of District Heights, MD for over 60-years died on Monday, July 6, 2020, in Riva, MD. Born April 27, 1920 in Franklin Park, Chicago, IL, she graduated from El Paso High School in 1937. Lorraine was employed as a secretary with the Navy Department and National Weather Service. She was a longtime member and mentor at Mt. Calvary Roman Catholic Church in Forestville, MD. Lorraine was preceded in by her husband of 60-years, James R. Sullivan; and a son Thomas Sullivan. She is survived by six children, James O'Sullivan of Los Angeles, CA, Maureen Geoghegan of Annapolis, MD, Michael Sullivan of Seattle, WA, John P. Sullivan of District Heights, MD, Kathleen Sullivan of Alameda, CA, and Kevin Sullivan of Greenbelt, MD; 16 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren. All services are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Josh & Tommy Police Memorial Scholarship, c/o Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, 1324 Belmont Ave., Ste. 401, Salisbury, MD 21804 or www.cfes.org/donate
