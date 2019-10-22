On October 18, 2019 Lorraine T. Bast passed away surrounded by her loving family. She is proceeded in death by her husband Carl William Bast, Sr. and her son Billy Bast. She is survived by her children Cheryl Aisquith-Wallace, Jeffrey Bast, and Jody Bast. She also is survived by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. A visitation will be held Wednesday October 23, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at the John M. Taylor Funeral Home, 147 Duke of Gloucester Street, Annapolis, MD 21401. Where funeral services will be held at the Taylor Funeral Home Thursday October 24, 2019 at 11 AM. Burial to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 22, 2019