Louann Lee Via, 65, of Dundalk, Maryland, passed away on Sunday, December 29th. She was born on January 7, 1954, in Baltimore, Maryland, to Raymond and Jean Klingenberg. She enjoyed baking, she was known for her deviled eggs, chocolate chip cookies, and her strawberry cupcakes with cream cheese icing. She also loved taking care of her cats, but most of all she loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. Louann is survived by her devoted husband of 17 years, Bill Via; her son, Joe Kelly and his wife Denise, her cherished grandchildren, Raven Walters and Emma Kelly, her mother Jean Klingenberg and 2 sisters and a brother.The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave, S.W. (at Crain Hwy), in Glen Burnie, Maryland, on Sunday January 5th, from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, January 6th at 10 AM, in the funeral home chapel. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Park.

