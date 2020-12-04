1/1
Louellen Donnell
Louellen Donnell, 68, of Glen Burnie, entered into eternal rest on November 26, 2020. She will be missed dearly by family, friends, and all who knew her. Services will be held at Lasting Tributes Funeral Care located at 814 Bestgate Road in Annapolis, MD, on Monday, December 7, 2020. Public viewing from 9:00 am until 11:00 am, with Wake beginning at 10:30 am and the private funeral service to follow at 11:00 am. Burial will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Lasting Tributes
DEC
7
Wake
10:30 AM
DEC
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
