Odenton, MD-Louis W. Euerle, 83, passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of the late Janice H. Pojakene Euerle of Derby, CT for 56 years and loving companion of Jennifer Frances Koonce for the past 4 years. Mr. Euerle was born on February 7, 1936 in Bridgeport, CT, the son of the late Louis and Evelyn (Wilson) Euerle. Mr. Euerle is survived by 2 loving sons and their spouses: Brian and Nora Euerle of Millersville, MD; and Steven and Mary Euerle of Herndon, VA. He was the proud and devoted grandfather to Christopher, Danny, Megan, Julia and Kevin Euerle. In addition, he is survived by his sister Patricia Brown and his brothers Richard Euerle and Kenneth Young, and was predeceased by sisters Gladys Benson, Carol Taylor, and Sandra Siraco. Friends may visit on Tuesday November 26, 2019 from 9:00am-11:00am with a service starting at 11:00am at the Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A. 495 Ritchie Hwy. Severna Park, MD 21146. Interment at Our Lady of the Fields Roman Catholic Church Cemetery 1070 Cecil Ave, Millersville, MD 21108.

