Louis F. Schramm, 94, an 8 year resident of Charlestown who was born and raised in Pasadena died on October 6, 2020 at Charlestown Retirement Community. He was born on December 8, 1925 in Pasadena, MD to the late Peter and Evelyn K. Schramm. He graduated from Glen Burnie High School in 1943 and continued working his entire life on the Schramm family farm where he raised vegetables, flowers, and turkeys. Mr. Schramm was a member of Charlestown United Protestant Church, the President of Maryland Turkey Producers Association, as well as a member of the Carney Gun Club in Parkville, a life member of the NRA, and a former member of the Stoney Creek Gun Club. His hobbies included trap shooting and watching sports, especially the Washington Redskins. Mr. Schramm is preceded in death by his parents and his brother William "Billy" Schramm. He is survived by his sister Frances Petersen of New York, Emma Schramm of Catonsville, his cousin of Evelyn J. Schramm of Catonsville, and other cousins. Friends may visit on Sunday from 3:00 to 9:00 PM and the family will be present to greet guests from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at the Stallings Funeral Home, P.A. where funeral services will be held on Monday at 11:00 AM. Interment Loudon Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Benevolent Care Fund. Checks should be made payable to Charlestown Benevolent Care Fund and mailed to 719 Maiden Choice Lane Catonsville, MD 21228 Attn: Philanthropy. Donations can also be made to the church of your choice.



