Louis (Lou) A. Mello, 89, of Sykesville, MD, formerly of Middleboro, MA, and Bowie, MD, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2019. He was born July 2, 1929, the son of the late John and Mary (Rego) Mello. He was predeceased by his siblings, Henry, John, Clara, Manuel, and Irene. He was also predeceased by his former wife, Virginia "Ginny" (Cook) Mello.Lou grew up in Middleboro, MA where he attended local schools and graduated from Memorial High School in 1947. After serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, he attended Stonehill College in Easton, MA. He graduated in 1959 with a degree in business administration and accounting. He spent his career working for the federal government in the Washington, D.C. area before retiring in 1986.Lou and Ginny moved to Bowie, MD in 1961 and lived in the Somerset section for over 30 years. Lou is survived by his sister Mary, and five children, Kathy (Jim) Callahan of Alpharetta, GA; Barbara (Dave) Dickman of Dennis, MA; Liz (Bill) Stinson of Hershey, PA; Cindy (Joe) Sullivan of Charlotte, NC; and Alan (Stacey) Mello of Deephaven, MN. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.Lou loved music and particularly enjoyed playing his guitar and leading sing-alongs. Over the years, he was an active member in various groups including the Kiwanis Club, The Knights of Harmony, and Belair Bath & Tennis Club. He also enjoyed gardening and spending time with family and friends.Lou will be buried in a private ceremony in Massachusetts, not far from his childhood home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Gilchrist Hospice, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.

