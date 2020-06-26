Louis F. Terenzoni, 87, of Arnold MD passed away on Friday June 5, 2020. Lou was born on March 12, 1933 in New York City to Italian immigrant parents hailing from Tuscany, Italy. He was raised in NYC and mainly grew up in the Bronx, which was mostly farmland back in the day. Lou attended City College of NY to gain a Civil Engineering degree. He was ROTC Army in the mid 50s, based in Thule Greenland, where he helped build the cold war era early warning base. He worked most of his career at Citicorp in NYC, where he built Citicorp centre on 53rd street, an iconic part of the NYC skyline with its white isosceles triangle top. Lou's career brought him to interesting places like Hong Kong, Jordan, London and Nigeria. When he retired from Citicorp, he and his wife Peggy moved from Long Island NY, where they raised their children, to Arnold MD to be near the water and family in Silver Spring. Lou was one of the original active members of the Piedmont Trekkers Hiking Club. He frequently attended the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra and was an avid dancer, from the waltz to Latin dancing. His generous spirit and unique character will be sorely missed. After 46 years of marriage, his wife Peggy Walters Terenzoni passed in 2004. Lou is survived by his daughter AnnMarie Terenzoni of London UK and his son Michael Terenzoni of Tucson AZ. Burial will be at Crownsville Veterans Cemetery where his wife is already interred. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in his name to The Cancer Research Institute or the American Red Cross.



