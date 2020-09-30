of Annapolis, MD passed away peacefully August 2, 2020 at the age of 84. Born November 19, 1935 to Hugh & Nina Trott, Louie graduated from Annapolis High in 1955, served in the USAF & married his beautiful wife of 43 years, Amy Ogle, in June '63. They had 2 children, Marilou & Earle. Lou was proud of his time working as a letter carrier with the local post office, as well as his time as the personal carrier for the Comptroller of MD-Tax Division. He enjoyed traveling, gardening, playing guitar, among other hobbies over the years & was a member of many local clubs including the Eastport Democratic Club, The Moose Lodge, & the Knights of Pythias. He will be missed by many. His funeral services will be held at St. Anne's Church of Annapolis, MD, October 6 @ 10 a.m.



