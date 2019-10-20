Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise Barkanic. View Sign Service Information St. John Neumann Roman Catholic Church 620 Bestgate Road Annapolis, MD 21401 Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM St. John Neumann Catholic Church Annapolis , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Louise Agnes (Kimball) Barkanic May 24, 1924 – October 16, 2019 Died peacefully at her home in Annapolis, surrounded by family. A native Annapolitan, Louise, nicknamed "Tiny," was born and raised on Hungry Neck Farm in what was then a rural part of the area. Her father, John, was a plumber and her mother, Louise (Stehle) was a homemaker and mother of seven, (Jack; Mary Ellen (Sr. Perpetua); Rosemarie (Sr. Aurea); Patricia Durner; Elizabeth Gautchier; and Geraldine Littlehales), all of whom predeceased Louise. She attended St. Mary's Elementary School and graduated from Annapolis High School. She then went to work as a secretary at the Pentagon, where she met Steve, the love of her life who predeceased her after thirty-two years of marriage. As part of a patriotic Navy family, Louise used her considerable administrative talents in support of the War in the Pacific by volunteering for duty as administrative aide at Fort Shafter, Honolulu. Among her contributions, she prepared documents that were part of the articles of surrender by the Japanese forces. She used the earnings from her years in Hawaii to help her parents pay off the mortgage of their farm. After the war, she married Steve, bought a home in Seat Pleasant, MD and raised five children Donna (Jeff) of Boulder, CO; Stephen (Cindy) of Bethesda, MD; Peter (deceased); Lucy Cadwallader (Warren) of Glen Rock, PA; and Mary (Eric, deceased) of Annapolis. In 1972 she and her family moved with Steve, a Foreign Service Officer, to the U.S. Embassy in Vienna, Austria. While in Vienna, Louise served as the personal assistant to the American ambassador and, with Steve, surrogate parents to the Marine Guards at the Embassy, who could be frequently found at their home. The family returned to Annapolis in 1978 to renovate the house in which Louise had grown up, and she went to work as administrative assistant for a delegation of state representatives from Baltimore. After the passing of Steve in 1984 and Peter in 1985, she made the long commute by bus each day to Washington, DC to serve as manager for the office of the Marine Corps Embassy Security Group at the U.S. State Department. A devoted Catholic, Louise was a long-standing parishioner at St. Mary's Church, and later, St. John Neumann Church in Annapolis. In addition to her children, she was deeply loved by her grandchildren Daniel (deceased), Peter, Sarah, and Michael, and a great-grandchild Benjamin. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30am on Wednesday October 23 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Annapolis. In lieu of flowers or other expressions of sympathy, the family requests that donations be made to the Hospice of the Chesapeake.

