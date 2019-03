Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise Harris. View Sign

Louise Johnson Harris passed away February 22, 2019 . Born in 1921 to Sarah and W.W. Johnson in Throckmorton Co. TX. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Lowell (Harry) Harris on January 6, 2008.In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and two sisters. She is survived by one son, David Harris of Los Angeles, CA. and two daughters, Diane Arrington of Houston, TX and Kim Sullivan and her husband Chris Sullivan of Annapolis, MD. Mrs. Harris is also survived by two grandchildren, Jason Harris of Los Angeles, CA and Melissa Algood of Houston, TX .Mrs. Harris was a graduate of Throckmorton, TX High School, class of 1939. After the beginning of World War II, she held a civil service job at Sheppard Field, an Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, TX. While working there, she met Lowell Harris. They were married 1947 in Wichita Falls, TX. She moved with her husband, to his many duty assignments, throughout his military career. They moved to Bossier City, LA in 1967, when Lt. Col. Harris retired from the Air Force. They lived in Bossier City, LA. until 2004. They moved that year, to Annapolis, MD. to be near their daughter, Kim Sullivan. While living in Bossier City, LA, Mrs. Harris was a member of Central Baptist Church. An artist since the age of twelve, Louise was also a long-time member of the Hoover Watercolor Society of Shreveport, LA. Mrs. Harris taught watercolor at Centenary College in the Continuing Education Program.Friends may call on Thursday March 7, from 11:30 to 12:30 at the Hardesty Funeral Home P.A. 12 Ridgely Ave Annapolis MD 21401 where funeral services will begin at 12:30 .Interment to follow at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 1122 Sunrise Beach Road, Crownsville, MD 21032. Memorials to be made to: Louisiana Baptist Children's Home PO Box 4196 Monroe, Louisiana 71211 Online condolences may be placed at

Louise Johnson Harris passed away February 22, 2019 . Born in 1921 to Sarah and W.W. Johnson in Throckmorton Co. TX. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Lowell (Harry) Harris on January 6, 2008.In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and two sisters. She is survived by one son, David Harris of Los Angeles, CA. and two daughters, Diane Arrington of Houston, TX and Kim Sullivan and her husband Chris Sullivan of Annapolis, MD. Mrs. Harris is also survived by two grandchildren, Jason Harris of Los Angeles, CA and Melissa Algood of Houston, TX .Mrs. Harris was a graduate of Throckmorton, TX High School, class of 1939. After the beginning of World War II, she held a civil service job at Sheppard Field, an Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, TX. While working there, she met Lowell Harris. They were married 1947 in Wichita Falls, TX. She moved with her husband, to his many duty assignments, throughout his military career. They moved to Bossier City, LA in 1967, when Lt. Col. Harris retired from the Air Force. They lived in Bossier City, LA. until 2004. They moved that year, to Annapolis, MD. to be near their daughter, Kim Sullivan. While living in Bossier City, LA, Mrs. Harris was a member of Central Baptist Church. An artist since the age of twelve, Louise was also a long-time member of the Hoover Watercolor Society of Shreveport, LA. Mrs. Harris taught watercolor at Centenary College in the Continuing Education Program.Friends may call on Thursday March 7, from 11:30 to 12:30 at the Hardesty Funeral Home P.A. 12 Ridgely Ave Annapolis MD 21401 where funeral services will begin at 12:30 .Interment to follow at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 1122 Sunrise Beach Road, Crownsville, MD 21032. Memorials to be made to: Louisiana Baptist Children's Home PO Box 4196 Monroe, Louisiana 71211 Online condolences may be placed at www.hardestyfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A.

12 Ridgely Avenue

Annapolis , MD 21401

410-263-2222 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close