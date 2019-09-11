Edith Louise McCabe, 68, of Pasadena, passed suddenly on September 5, 2019 in Annapolis. Born April 12, 1951 in Westminster to the late John Walter and Edith Spencer Bower, Louise is survived by her daughter, Sarah McCabe, of New York, and former husband, John McCabe, of Baltimore. Louise graduated from Western MD College in 1973. Louise enjoyed craftwork, volunteering, and loved nothing more than spending time with her daughter over a pile of steamed crabs. Louise considered her Kurtz's Beach neighbors extended family. Per her wishes, Louise's body was donated to both the Living Legacy Foundation and the Anatomy Gifts Registry. For updates about her memorial service, at a date TBD, please email [email protected]
Published in The Capital Gazette from Sept. 11 to Sept. 14, 2019