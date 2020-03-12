Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Loyd Shelton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Loyd Cranston Shelton was born in Augusta, GA on March 14, 1936. After graduating from Richmond Academy in Augusta, GA with honors, he briefly attended the US Naval Academy and then transferred to Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, GA to pursue a degree in Aeronautical Engineering. Upon graduation he joined the Air Force and met Roseanne, his wife of 58 years. Loyd and Roseanne were both 1st Lieutenants at Patrick Air Force Base in Melbourne, FL. He went on to serve as an engineer in the 60s era space program at NASA in Greenbelt, Md. until he launched his own heating and air conditioning company, Medallion Industries, Inc. in 1972. Known to his employees as "LC", he grew the company which ultimately employed over 400 people in the Baltimore-Washington area, until its closure in 1986. Several years later he founded Shelton Builders, Inc, a small custom home builder, renovating and building homes in the Annapolis area for the next 22 years. Loyd had several hobbies including motorcycles, boating and fishing, but his favorite activity was flying. He was well known at Lee Airport in the 80's for his antique Ryan PT-22 trainer, which he fully restored himself. Loyd was most known for his gregarious personality, kindness and never hiding his true feelings! Loyd and Roseanne lived in the communities of Admiral Heights and Sylvan Shores for over 47 years combined. Loyd died at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home in Charlotte Hall, MD on March 8, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. He is survived by his wife, Roseanne, a daughter, Paula Shelton Schwenk, two sons, Michael Shelton and Brian Shelton, a son-in-law, David Schwenk, a daughter-in-law, Kristin Shelton and three grandchildren, Grace Shelton, Max Shelton and Emma Shelton.

