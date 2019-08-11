Lt. Col. James Coyle USA Ret. Jr.

Lt. Col. James Patrick Coyle, Jr., USA, Ret., 89, departed this earth on August 5, 2019. He is survived by his children: Stacie Dispenza (Charles), Susan Vogel (George), Jamie Coyle (Jill) and Shannon Klenkel (Phillip); 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Lasting Tributes Cremation and Funeral Care, 814 Bestgate Road, Annapolis, MD 21401 from 5-7 pm until the beginning of his funeral service at 7 pm. Military honors will be rendered on Wednesday, August 14, at Crownsville Veterans' Cemetery, 1122 Sunrise Beach Road, Crownsville, MD 21032 at 11:30 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jim's name to the (support.woundedwarriorsproject.org/).
Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019
