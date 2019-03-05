Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucille Coale. View Sign

Lucille Donnell Coale, 93 (formerly of Stevensville, MD, Portsmouth NH and York, ME) died March 2, 2019 at her residence in Gambrills, MD. Born in Newbury Port MA, she received her RN degree from the University of MD, Baltimore. She worked at Crownsville State Hospital for over 20 years, then did private duty nursing until 1967. In addition to working as a nurse she was also employed at the A&P store in Annapolis. Lucille was very active in her community, serving as past president of the Chester, MD homemakers, the American Legion Post #7, Annapolis, Ladies Auxiliary of the Elks BPOE #2576 Kent Island and the United Community VFD. She was also active with AARP on a national and local level. She loved to travel, enjoyed fishing ,crabbing, jam and jelly making. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Tilghman Clayton Coale, her 2 sons, Steven R. Coale and Wayne E. Coale and 5 siblings. She is survived by her daughter in law, Jackie Coale, grandchildren, Laura Coale, Brian Alan Coale(Michelle) and Brian Clayton Rau (Kim), great grandchildren Dominic, Alex and Nicholas Rau and Hannah Coale. Also survived by a brother, Eugene Donnell a sister, Diana Kozicki, brother in law Moe Coale and his wife Nancy. Friends may call on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9pm at the Hardesty Funeral Home P.A. 851 Annapolis Road Gambrills, MD where funeral services will be held on Friday March 8th at 9:30 am. Interment Maryland Veteran's Cemetery, Crownsville MD.

Lucille Donnell Coale, 93 (formerly of Stevensville, MD, Portsmouth NH and York, ME) died March 2, 2019 at her residence in Gambrills, MD. Born in Newbury Port MA, she received her RN degree from the University of MD, Baltimore. She worked at Crownsville State Hospital for over 20 years, then did private duty nursing until 1967. In addition to working as a nurse she was also employed at the A&P store in Annapolis. Lucille was very active in her community, serving as past president of the Chester, MD homemakers, the American Legion Post #7, Annapolis, Ladies Auxiliary of the Elks BPOE #2576 Kent Island and the United Community VFD. She was also active with AARP on a national and local level. She loved to travel, enjoyed fishing ,crabbing, jam and jelly making. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Tilghman Clayton Coale, her 2 sons, Steven R. Coale and Wayne E. Coale and 5 siblings. She is survived by her daughter in law, Jackie Coale, grandchildren, Laura Coale, Brian Alan Coale(Michelle) and Brian Clayton Rau (Kim), great grandchildren Dominic, Alex and Nicholas Rau and Hannah Coale. Also survived by a brother, Eugene Donnell a sister, Diana Kozicki, brother in law Moe Coale and his wife Nancy. Friends may call on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9pm at the Hardesty Funeral Home P.A. 851 Annapolis Road Gambrills, MD where funeral services will be held on Friday March 8th at 9:30 am. Interment Maryland Veteran's Cemetery, Crownsville MD. Funeral Home Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A.

851 Annapolis Road

Gambrills , MD 21054

(410) 923-2601 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close