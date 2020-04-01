Lucille "Teenie" Ann McGee Gross, 78, of Annapolis, MD transitioned on March 29, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Alfonzo Gross. She was born in Harwood, MD on December 1, 1941. Lucille graduated from Wiley H. Bates High School in 1960. She is survived by her three daughters, Brenda Lee Dalton, Catherine McGee-Dixon, and Sarah Dorsey; one brother, John Green of Annapolis; two sisters, Irene Parker of West River, MD and Rosie Lee Taylor of Annapolis; seven grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. A virtual service will occur at a future date.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 1, 2020