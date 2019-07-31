Lucille Grimes Wigley "Cile", 95, a resident of Edgewater, Maryland, died on Saturday, July 27, 2019 in La Plata, Maryland. She was born on September 20, 1923 in Annapolis, Maryland to the late Mabel Stockett and William Edward Curtis King, Sr. Lucille worked at Fort Meade after school during World War II. She then worked as a voucher examiner at the U.S. Naval Academy for twenty-five years, retiring in 1975. Lucille was a former member of the All Hallows Episcopal Church Altar Guild and enjoyed gardening. She was preceded in death by her husband of 21 years, Paul W. Wigley and her brothers, William Edward Curtis King, Jr. and Kenneth B. King, Sr. Lucille is survived by her stepchildren, Tom Wigley and Sharon Gorham, both of Georgia; her sister, Patricia Groller of Preston, Maryland; her sisters in law, Elaine King and Helene "Sue" King Whittington; her nephews, William Edward Curtis King, III, David W. King and Kenneth B. King, Jr. and her nieces, Helene L. Simpson, Kathleen J. Burgess, Pauline "Polly" E. Small and Christine Groller; as well as 10 great-nieces and nephews. Friends may call at All Hallows Chapel, 864 West Central Avenue, Davidsonville, Maryland, on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 10:00 am until her funeral service begins at 12 noon. Interment will follow at All Hallows Chapel Cemetery.

