Lydia L. Donovan, 64, a 45-year resident of Edgewater and previously of Perryville, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019, at her home after a lengthy illness. She was born on April 26, 1955, at Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace, MD to the late Charles and Agnes Keesey. She was a graduate of Perryville High School and received her Associate's Degree from Harford Community College. She retired from the USDA as an administrative assistant. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Scott and her siblings Buddy and Linda. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Gary, her daughter Rebecca and grandson, Brody Hohn. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held on Monday, September 30, at 7 pm at Chesapeake Christian Fellowship, 377 W. Central Ave., Davidsonville, MD. Interment will be private. Online condolences may be made at:

