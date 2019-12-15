Lynann Rudert, age 81, born in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania passed peacefully at home in Annapolis on December 7th. She was known for her love of travel, people, and reading. She played golf since was a child and sang and cycled for most of her life. Lynann was a highly respected U.S. history teacher at Northwestern High School for over 20 years. She avidly watched Jeopardy and could answer most of the questions. Lynann is survived by her two daughters- Jennie Heisterman and Heather Lounsbury, her two grandaughters- Jessie (Elliott) Nelson and Kelsey (Blair Albanese) Heisterman, three great grandchildren- Jax, Cora, and Luca, and her brother Danny and his wife Gale Rudert. Her life partner Lee Dotson was lovingly at her side for 35 years. Her dog Grace was her best friend. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Anne Arundel SCPA- aacspca.org. The celebration of her life will be held at the Blue Heron Room at Quiet Waters Park at 2pm on December 17th. An online guest book is available at www.johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019