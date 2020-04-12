Lyndon Glenn Rohrbaugh, "Lynn", a 21-year resident of the Heritage Harbour community in Annapolis, MD and previously of New Carrollton, MD, died at his home on April 7, 2020 following a stroke. Born September 10, 1931 in Glen Rock, PA to the late Paul B. and Mabel K. Rohrbaugh, he achieved a Master of Accounting degree. Lynn worked as an auditor for the U.S. Government. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Annapolis and the Sons of the American Legion. Lynn enjoyed gardening, duckpin bowling, and watching the Washington Redskins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four siblings, Gordon, Paul, and Harold Rohrbaugh, and Thelma Miller. Lynn is survived by his beloved wife of 65-years, Betty Jean Rohrbaugh; three children, Hugh Scott Rohrbaugh of Annapolis, MD, Kathy J. Kim of Germantown, MD, and Linda L. Conover of Glenwood, MD; six grandchildren, Christopher and Corinne Conover, Melissa Abate, Stephanie, Michelle, and Amanda Kim. Memorial donations may be made to or Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy., Pasadena, MD 21122. Online guestbook available at:

