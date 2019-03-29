Born in Washington D.C. to parents Jane Walby Clark Breed and George Edwards Breed, Lynn grew up in Annapolis, MD where she attended Key School. At 16 Lynn met the love of her life Jonas Mark Snyder. After many adventures, they chose to settle first in Las Vegas, NM, until making their final home in Santa Fe in the mid 90's. Lynn worked in numerous fields including real estate and social services, As a consummate advocate for Human and Animal Rights. She devoted over a decade as a cherished volunteer at Casa Milagro, a therapeutic community for homeless mentally ill adults. In lieu of flowers, please continue her work by contributing to The Casa Milagro Companion Animal Fund: 49 Camino Bajo, Santa Fe, NM 87508 (505)474-7684A funeral is scheduled for Sunday, March 31, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Rivera Kiva Chapel- 417 Rodeo Road, Santa Fe, NM, with interment to follow at Memorial Gardens Cemetery. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Lynn's life. The family would like to thank Rachel of Ambercare Hospice and all of their staff for their warm compassionate care.

