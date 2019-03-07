Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lynn Landon. View Sign

Lynn Frances Grill Landon, 75, passed away surrounded by family and friends on March 1, 2019. Born on March 12, 1943, in Baltimore City, MD, Lynn was a lifelong resident of Arnold. She is preceded in death by her parents, Louis F. Grill and Ruth Grill. Lynn was in Severna Park High School's first graduating class in 1961. Always a caring person, Lynn earned a B.S. in Nursing from Elizabethtown College in Elizabeth, N.J. In 1990, she earned her Nurse Practitioner license in Philadelphia. She worked for the University of Maryland Medical System, the State of Maryland Department of Health, and Planned Parenthood. She was also a community health nurse for the Anne Arundel County Department of Health.Lynn is survived by two daughters, Carrie Deckelman (Mike) of Stone Ridge,Virginia, and Stacy Biller (Mike) of Arnold, MD, and her grandchildren Madison and Riley Deckelman and Ethan Biller. She also leaves behind her sister Jane Lee (Ken) of Gulf Coast, Alabama, and brother Tim Grill (Juanita Matheson)) of Edgewater, MD, and her nieces and nephew Robyn and Rebecca Lee and Erin and Andrew Grill.Lynn enjoyed many interests. As a young homemaker, she was a charter member of the Bay Hills Gourmet Club, an organization that thrived for 35 years. She played bridge with her Bay Hills neighbors. She had season tickets to Colonial Players, regularly inviting friends to accompany her to its productions. She supported the Annapolis Opera Company and the Annapolis Summer Garden Theater. Lynn's travels took her to the Cancun, Mexico: the Bahamas; England; and various states. Her love of skiing took her to mountain resorts out west, on the East Coast and in Europe. As a member of Crabtowne Skiers, she participated in many of the clubs activities, including annual trips to Chincoteague and Cape May, dinners out, and fashion shows. She served as Membership Chairman for many years. In 1998 she was named Crabtowner of the Year in appreciation of her extraordinary participation, leadership, and dedication. Lynn loved animals and always had a cat or two. She had many friends and was a loving caregiver, the first to arrive at a sick friend's home to deliver chicken noodle soup and wishes for a quick recovery. She will be greatly missed. A memorial service for family only will be private. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Donations in Lynn's name may be made to Anne Arundel SPCA or Hospice of the Chesapeake. Online condolences may be made at

