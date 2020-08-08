M. Jane Aaron, 99, of Linthicum, passed away on August 4, 2020. She was born in Baltimore to the late William and Helen Widerman. She was a longtime member of Linthicum Heights United Methodist Church and Beta Gamma Phi Sorority. She enjoyed sailing, camping, painting, reading and volunteering with NCEON. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joseph; daughter-in-law, Marie; and her siblings, Catherine (Elijah), Ethel (Tom), Edward (Nell) and Dorothy. She is survived by her loving children, Robert Aaron (Amy), Priscilla Snodgrass (Doug), William Aaron and Thomas Aaron Sr. (Gail); cherished grandchildren, Rachel (Daryl), Philip (Natasha), Felicia (Jake), Lysandra, Janessa (Brad), Lee (Tonya) and Thomas Jr. (Trisha); beloved great-grandsons, Dylan and Devon; and her dear nieces, Sharon, Andrea and their families. Jane will also be missed by her former daughter-in-law, Rain; her son, Kerry and his family, Laurie, Collin and Tyler. A graveside service will be held at Meadowridge Memorial Park on Sat., Aug. 8th, at 12:15 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NCEON, 304 5th Avenue SE, Glen Burnie, MD 21061. For condolences, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com