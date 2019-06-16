Mabel Colbert Mabel Colbert passed away June 12, 2019. She was born June 6, 1928 to the late Ernest and Lydia Brown. She received her education in the Calvert County Public Schools. Mabel was employed at Bush's Chesapeake Restaurant for 20 years before retiring. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Colbert; daughter, Carolyn Joyce; and brothers, Raynor, Stanley, Ernest, and Levi Brown. She is survived by her children, Bernard Colbert, Charles Brown, Jerome Brown (Barbara), Faye Logan (Raymond), Eugene Colbert, Leroy Colbert, and Sandra Simms; step-children, Verda Chew, Regina, Colvin, and Murray Emerson, Rachel Tyler, Cassandra Watkins, and Terry Lee; sisters, Lydia Carter and Virginia Townes; 40 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be Tuesday, June 18, 2019, wake at 10 a.m., followed by funeral at 11 a.m. at Reese and Sons Mortuary, 1922 Forest Drive, Annapolis.
Published in The Capital Gazette on June 16, 2019