Mack Swauger, Sr. was born August 26, 1948 in Frostburg, Maryland to the late Earl Lawrence and Margaret Elaine Swauger. Long time resident of Severn, Mr. Swauger was an active member of the Moose Lodge and the VFW, and he also loved race cars.Left to cherish his memory are his children Tammy Swauger, Mack Swauger, Jr., Betty Jo Swauger, Kenny Swauger and foster child April Knight, sisters Judy Twigg, Donna Blevins, Shirley Miller, and Paulina Martin, grandchildren Kimberly Noble, Racheal Sexton, Ashley Langley, Jazmine Rossman, Kenneth Swauger, Jr., Brittney Rossman, Samantha Lay, Elizabeth Swauger, Faith Swauger, and foster grandchild Preston Knight, great-grandchildren Maria Lynn Bowersox, Ava Michelle Towson, Kaidence Faye Towson, Giovanni Micheal Noble and great-grand baby to be Carolina Skye Sexton. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Judy Swauger in 2016.Friends may call on the family Monday, March 25, 2019 from 3 – 5 & 7 - 9 PM with funeral services at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the family owned Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Hwy. S.E., Glen Burnie, MD 21061.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 23, 2019