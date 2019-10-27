Madeline Helen Mahalik (Madge), 85, passed away on October 21, 2019 at Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, Maryland. Madge was born on February 7, 1934 in Maryland to the late Martin A. Younkins and Alice Younkins. She is the beloved wife of the late Paul David Mahalik; cherished mother of Thomas Richard Cugle, Jr; dear grandmother of Thomas Richard Cugle, III. She is also survived by many other loving relatives and friends. Madge was an active parishioner of St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Annapolis. She was a member of the Elkridge Chapter of the Sweet Adeline's. She enjoyed singing, participating in theatre, golfing, poker and bridge. She was active in the Women's Club. She will be remembered for her outgoing personality, kind heart and generosity. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the in Madge's name.

