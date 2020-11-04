On November 1, 2020 "Sis" Beloved wife of the late Ferdinand M. "Mickey" Fogler; Devoted mother of Vickey Richardson and her husband Rich of Pasadena, Debra Smith and her husband Tom of Severna Park and Brenda Prager of Pasadena; Grandmother of Dr. Jennifer Smith and husband Cliff Gustafson of Virginia Beach and Joshua Richardson and significant other Veronica Pereira. Services will be held at Gonce Funeral Service P. A. 169 Riviera Dr. Wednesday today at 9:00 AM. Interment in Glen Haven Memorial Park. visit goncefuneralservice.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 4, 2020.