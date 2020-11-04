1/
Majorie "Sis" Fogler
On November 1, 2020 "Sis" Beloved wife of the late Ferdinand M. "Mickey" Fogler; Devoted mother of Vickey Richardson and her husband Rich of Pasadena, Debra Smith and her husband Tom of Severna Park and Brenda Prager of Pasadena; Grandmother of Dr. Jennifer Smith and husband Cliff Gustafson of Virginia Beach and Joshua Richardson and significant other Veronica Pereira. Services will be held at Gonce Funeral Service P. A. 169 Riviera Dr. Wednesday today at 9:00 AM. Interment in Glen Haven Memorial Park. visit goncefuneralservice.com

Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Funeral service
09:00 AM
Gregory J Gonce Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Gregory J Gonce Funeral Home
169 Riviera Drive
Pasadena, MD 21122
410-255-2650
