Marc Layman Stanley was born in Panama City, Florida in 1945. He passed away after a brief illness on October 17, 2020. A resident of Harwood, Maryland, he is survived by his two children, David Scott Stanley of Baton Rouge, LA, and Mary Catherine Stanley of Rochester, NY, and his friend of 18 years, Lila Perilloux. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Margie Layman Stanley, and his sister, Martha Stanley Anderson. Marc loved animals, history, English, music, the arts, and he read a book or two. He was a builder – of houses, roads, bridges, dams, docks and friendships. Of all the things he was known for building, boats were at the top of the list. He built tug boats, push boats, shrimp boats, work boats, crew boats, Navy boats and Coast Guard cutters. Marc enjoyed his sailboat and, later in life, his trawler. He was grateful to be able to chart his course and navigate life's seas. A true sailor, his granddaughters Mallory and Erin lovingly called him Potpie. A man of faith, he was a proud citizen and patriot who flew the flag of his country. Marc was stern, yet humble and grateful. He was a teacher, a caretaker, a listener, a doer, a moderator, and he even played Santa Claus. He will be remembered as a kind and generous man. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



