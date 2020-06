Or Copy this URL to Share

Marc Timothy Homan, 68, of Crownsville, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020. His family and friends will cherish his memory forever. A Celebration of Marc's life will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 5:00 pm- 7:00 pm at Lasting Tributes Funeral Care, located at 814 Bestgate Road, Annapolis MD, 21401.



