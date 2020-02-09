Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marc Wirig. View Sign Service Information Saint Marys 109 Duke of Gloucester St Annapolis, MD 21401 (410) 263-2396 Funeral Mass 9:00 AM St. Mary's Church Duke of Gloucester Street Annapolis , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marc Thomas Wirig, (75) a resident of Anne Arundel County since 1989, died (Feb. 2). He was born in Madison, Wisconsin December 3, 1944, to Marres Harold Wirig M.D. and Eleanor Amelia (Narloch) Wirig R.N. Marc graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 1967 and served in the USMC from 1967 to 1970, from October 1968 through October 1969 he served as a platoon commander in Vietnam. He worked in the field of human resources for the State of Wisconsin, Dane County, WI, Anne Arundel County, MD and Anne Arundel County Public Schools. While enjoying his retirement he loved giving tours for the US Naval Academy. Throughout his life he devoted significant time and effort as a volunteer for St. Mary's ministry team and the Providence Center. Marc is survived by son Peter Wirig, and daughter Emily Lamond, grandsons Jackson and Cameron, son-in-law Mark Lamond of Annapolis and his sister Marthe (Wirig) and Rex Jones of Madison, WI. Marc was pre-deceased by his beloved wife, Margo (Kervin) Wirig, his parents, grandson James Lamond, brothers Joseph Wirig, Peter Marres Wirig and sisters, MaryAnn Jacobs and Joan Wirig. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary's Church, Duke of Gloucester Street, Annapolis, MD at 9am on Saturday February 15.

Marc Thomas Wirig, (75) a resident of Anne Arundel County since 1989, died (Feb. 2). He was born in Madison, Wisconsin December 3, 1944, to Marres Harold Wirig M.D. and Eleanor Amelia (Narloch) Wirig R.N. Marc graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 1967 and served in the USMC from 1967 to 1970, from October 1968 through October 1969 he served as a platoon commander in Vietnam. He worked in the field of human resources for the State of Wisconsin, Dane County, WI, Anne Arundel County, MD and Anne Arundel County Public Schools. While enjoying his retirement he loved giving tours for the US Naval Academy. Throughout his life he devoted significant time and effort as a volunteer for St. Mary's ministry team and the Providence Center. Marc is survived by son Peter Wirig, and daughter Emily Lamond, grandsons Jackson and Cameron, son-in-law Mark Lamond of Annapolis and his sister Marthe (Wirig) and Rex Jones of Madison, WI. Marc was pre-deceased by his beloved wife, Margo (Kervin) Wirig, his parents, grandson James Lamond, brothers Joseph Wirig, Peter Marres Wirig and sisters, MaryAnn Jacobs and Joan Wirig. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary's Church, Duke of Gloucester Street, Annapolis, MD at 9am on Saturday February 15. Published in The Capital Gazette from Feb. 9 to Feb. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close