John Marc Wolfgang, who went by Marc, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 8, 2020 at Anne Arundel Medical Center. He was 67. Marc was diagnosed six weeks earlier with advanced non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Born in Washington, DC, Marc graduated from Potomac High School in 1971 and earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. Marc cherished and loved his family deeply. He leaves his loving wife of forty years Robin, their four daughters, Lisa (Kenny), Laura, Amy, and Carol, and two granddaughters. He is also survived by his mother Margy Faye, brother Kurt, sister-in-law Donna and his best friend from childhood John Porter. His brothers-in-law Richard and Douglas and his nieces Sarah, Jacqui, and Jennifer. He also leaves many family pets whom he loved very much. He is preceded in death by his father John William Wolfgang. An accomplished pilot, Marc flew the corporate jet for Black and Decker before being hired by Eastern Airlines. The bulk of his commercial career was spent at Piedmont, US Airways and American Airlines, logging more than 20,000 hours. Marc was proud to serve in the 135th Airlift Squadron of the Maryland Air National Guard. He saw duty around the world, and combat duty in the Middle East and Afghanistan. He was especially honored to have been assigned to augment the Royal Australian Air Force in Iraq, a famed flying unit known as the Desert Roos. He was honored when chosen to fly on a special, diplomatic mission to India. During his military career Marc received many service medals including the Meritorious Service Medal, the Air Medal and the Aerial Achievement Medal. A man of many hobbies and personal interests, Marc enjoyed boating on the Chesapeake, cooking, gardening, fishing, and waterskiing. He spent this last summer enthralled in his latest hobby, beekeeping. Together with Robin he enjoyed traveling and visiting their grandchildren. He had a deep Christian faith, and his family takes comfort in knowing that they will see him again. Marc was eligible for interment at Arlington National Cemetery, but chose for his ashes to be spread at his beloved family farm in Nanjemoy, Maryland. Due to the COVID crisis, a celebration of life will be scheduled in the future. Memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds?px=6814900&pg=personal&fr_id=39300