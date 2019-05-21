Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcine Floyd. View Sign Service Information Barranco & Sons, P.A. Severna Park Funeral Home - Severna Park 495 Ritchie Highway Severna Park , MD 21146 (410)-647-2400 Send Flowers Obituary

Marcine Swaim Floyd, 92, of Anne Arundel County, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2019, two days after the passing of her beloved husband Gene Everett Floyd. Marcine is survived by her five children; Marcie Shenton, Nancy Floyd Prue, Barbara Floyd, Kay Floyd and Ken Floyd. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.Born in Little Rock, Arkansas, Marcine graduated early from Ouachita Baptist University with a Bachelor of Arts degree, and then went on to achieve a Master's degree from the University of Arkansas. Marcine established her home in Anne Arundel County with her husband Gene. During their 68 years of marriage, Gene and Marcine enjoyed exploring the United States by car and were especially pleased to have visited all of the Presidential libraries as well as all 50 states.In her more than 40-year career as a teacher, Marcine spent many years at Rippling Woods Elementary School, Marley Elementary and Ferndale Elementary, where she passionately shared her love for learning with her students. Marcine retired from teaching in 1992. Marcine's hobbies included volunteering at schools after retiring, knitting, reading, and spending time with her family. A devout Baptist, Marcine helped to establish and build North Glen Baptist Church in Glen Burnie. She then joined Severna Park Baptist where she was a member for more than 40 years. Marcine's favorite thing about church was hearing the singing of the traditional church hymns. Marcine was passionate about music, and enjoyed playing the piano and violin. Friends may visit on Wednesday May 22 from 2:00-4:00 pm and 6:00-8:00 pm at Barranco & Sons Funeral Home in Severna Park, MD. The funeral service will be held on Thursday May 23 at 12:30 PM at Severna Park Baptist Church.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in memory of Marcine to: Severna Park Baptist Church, 506 Benfield Road, Severna Park MD 21146.

