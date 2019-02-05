Marcy Anne Martino of Stevensville, Maryland died Saturday, February 2, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 52.Born February 8, 1966 in Auburn Washington, she was the daughter of Charles and Marian Hunt Tamburello of Auburn WA.Marcy grew up in Auburn WA and graduated from Auburn High School in 1984. She relocated to Stevensville, MD with her husband, Chris Martino in 1993. Shortly after, she graduated from Anne Arundel Community College in 1996 with a degree in nursing. Marcy was subsequently hired by Anne Arundel Medical Center where she worked as an RN for 22 years in labor and delivery, the surgical operating room, performance improvement, and employee health. She loved her family, friends, the beach, going on the boat, and bedazzling.In addition to her parents Marcy is survived by her husband, Chris Martino of Stevensville, MD; sons, Cameron Martino (Anne) of Stevensville, MD and Corey Martino of Baltimore, MD; brother, Mike Tamburello (Jill) of Parks, AZ; sister, Carrie Oles (Jamie) of Auburn, WA; numerous nephews, nieces and great friends; puppies Nina and Sonny. She was predeceased by a brother, Gregory Tamburello.A memorial service will be at 11 am on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Kent Island United Methodist Church in Chester, MD. Contribution information will be available at the reception following the memorial service.
Kent Island United Methodist
2739 Cox Neck Rd
Chester, MD 21619
Published in The Capital Gazette from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019