Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Marcy Anne Martino of Stevensville, Maryland died Saturday, February 2, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 52.Born February 8, 1966 in Auburn Washington, she was the daughter of Charles and Marian Hunt Tamburello of Auburn WA.Marcy grew up in Auburn WA and graduated from Auburn High School in 1984. She relocated to Stevensville, MD with her husband, Chris Martino in 1993. Shortly after, she graduated from Anne Arundel Community College in 1996 with a degree in nursing. Marcy was subsequently hired by Anne Arundel Medical Center where she worked as an RN for 22 years in labor and delivery, the surgical operating room, performance improvement, and employee health. She loved her family, friends, the beach, going on the boat, and bedazzling.In addition to her parents Marcy is survived by her husband, Chris Martino of Stevensville, MD; sons, Cameron Martino (Anne) of Stevensville, MD and Corey Martino of Baltimore, MD; brother, Mike Tamburello (Jill) of Parks, AZ; sister, Carrie Oles (Jamie) of Auburn, WA; numerous nephews, nieces and great friends; puppies Nina and Sonny. She was predeceased by a brother, Gregory Tamburello.A memorial service will be at 11 am on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Kent Island United Methodist Church in Chester, MD. Contribution information will be available at the reception following the memorial service.

Marcy Anne Martino of Stevensville, Maryland died Saturday, February 2, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 52.Born February 8, 1966 in Auburn Washington, she was the daughter of Charles and Marian Hunt Tamburello of Auburn WA.Marcy grew up in Auburn WA and graduated from Auburn High School in 1984. She relocated to Stevensville, MD with her husband, Chris Martino in 1993. Shortly after, she graduated from Anne Arundel Community College in 1996 with a degree in nursing. Marcy was subsequently hired by Anne Arundel Medical Center where she worked as an RN for 22 years in labor and delivery, the surgical operating room, performance improvement, and employee health. She loved her family, friends, the beach, going on the boat, and bedazzling.In addition to her parents Marcy is survived by her husband, Chris Martino of Stevensville, MD; sons, Cameron Martino (Anne) of Stevensville, MD and Corey Martino of Baltimore, MD; brother, Mike Tamburello (Jill) of Parks, AZ; sister, Carrie Oles (Jamie) of Auburn, WA; numerous nephews, nieces and great friends; puppies Nina and Sonny. She was predeceased by a brother, Gregory Tamburello.A memorial service will be at 11 am on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Kent Island United Methodist Church in Chester, MD. Contribution information will be available at the reception following the memorial service. Religious Service Information Kent Island United Methodist

2739 Cox Neck Rd

Chester, MD 21619

Send Flowers Published in The Capital Gazette from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close