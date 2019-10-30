The Capital Gazette Obituaries
|
Margaret A. Carrick

Margaret A. Carrick Obituary
Margaret Carrick passed away on October 22, 2019 at her home. Her final days were spent with her family and friends. Margaret retired from the Prince George's County Courthouse as a courtroom clerk. She enjoyed living on her farm in Mitchellville, MD and she was an active member of Mount Oak Methodist Church. She is survived by her grandson Claude T. Carrick (Tommy), granddaughter Mary Margaret Harris (Ronald). Great-grandchildren Andrew T. Kilby, Megan M. Harris; daughter-in-law Mary R. Ronan and many friends she made through the years. She was predeceased by her husband Claude E. Carrick and her son Claude G. Carrick (Butch). A celebration of life will be held at Mount Oak Methodist Church, 14110 Mount Oak Road, Mitchellville, MD on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at: www.beallfuneral.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 30, 2019
