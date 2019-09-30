Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Andahazy. View Sign Service Information Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa 106 Shamrock Road Chester , MD 21619 (410)-643-2226 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa 106 Shamrock Road Chester , MD 21619 View Map Funeral Mass St. Christopher's Catholic Church Chester , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Schuchardt Andahazy of Grasonville, MD died at home on Friday September 27, 2019. She was 77. Born on February 19, 1942 in Trenton, NJ she was the daughter of the late Albert and Ethel Schuchardt. Peggy grew up in Mercerville, NJ and was a graduate of the Mercerville School and Cathedral High School in Trenton, NJ. She would achieve her undergraduate degree in elementary education from St. Francis College where she would meet the love of her life Bill Andahazy. They were married in 1964 and would move to Annapolis, MD. Residing in Annapolis Peggy worked teaching art, kindergarten and First grade for St. Mary's School. She enjoyed hosting grand dinner parties with their group of friends from South Cherry Grove. After retirement, they moved to the Eastern Shore to Prospect Bay in Grasonville, MD in 2001. An active member with the Prospect Bay County Club Peggy and Bill will be remembered for their involvement in planning and decorating the clubhouse for Holiday shows, talent shows and art show, for the club and its members. Peggy was a devoted member of St. Mary's Catholic Church while residing in Annapolis and presently at St. Christopher's Catholic Church in Chester, MD. She and Bill loved yard sales and collecting antiques but Peggy loved each season especially decorating and hosting family and friends at their home for any occasion. She is survived by her son; Dr. William R. Andahazy (Denise) of Mountain Top, PA ; daughter Christine Garvey (Chris) of Chester, MD; son Michael A. Andahazy (Jill) of Dagsboro, DE; Six grandchildren; Sophia, Maggie, Patrick, Joseph, Alex and Owen. She was predeceased by her husband William James Andahazy, Jr (2017) and her sister Lorraine Tanalski (2006). A funeral mass will held on Wednesday October 2, 2019 at St. Christopher's Catholic Church in Chester, MD. Burial will follow mass in St. Peter's Catholic Church Cemetery in Queenstown, MD. A visitation will be held on Tuesday October 1, 2019 at the Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home 106 Shamrock Road Chester, MD from 5Pm to 7PM. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Compass Regional Hospice 160 Coursevall Drive Centreville, MD or

Margaret Schuchardt Andahazy of Grasonville, MD died at home on Friday September 27, 2019. She was 77. Born on February 19, 1942 in Trenton, NJ she was the daughter of the late Albert and Ethel Schuchardt. Peggy grew up in Mercerville, NJ and was a graduate of the Mercerville School and Cathedral High School in Trenton, NJ. She would achieve her undergraduate degree in elementary education from St. Francis College where she would meet the love of her life Bill Andahazy. They were married in 1964 and would move to Annapolis, MD. Residing in Annapolis Peggy worked teaching art, kindergarten and First grade for St. Mary's School. She enjoyed hosting grand dinner parties with their group of friends from South Cherry Grove. After retirement, they moved to the Eastern Shore to Prospect Bay in Grasonville, MD in 2001. An active member with the Prospect Bay County Club Peggy and Bill will be remembered for their involvement in planning and decorating the clubhouse for Holiday shows, talent shows and art show, for the club and its members. Peggy was a devoted member of St. Mary's Catholic Church while residing in Annapolis and presently at St. Christopher's Catholic Church in Chester, MD. She and Bill loved yard sales and collecting antiques but Peggy loved each season especially decorating and hosting family and friends at their home for any occasion. She is survived by her son; Dr. William R. Andahazy (Denise) of Mountain Top, PA ; daughter Christine Garvey (Chris) of Chester, MD; son Michael A. Andahazy (Jill) of Dagsboro, DE; Six grandchildren; Sophia, Maggie, Patrick, Joseph, Alex and Owen. She was predeceased by her husband William James Andahazy, Jr (2017) and her sister Lorraine Tanalski (2006). A funeral mass will held on Wednesday October 2, 2019 at St. Christopher's Catholic Church in Chester, MD. Burial will follow mass in St. Peter's Catholic Church Cemetery in Queenstown, MD. A visitation will be held on Tuesday October 1, 2019 at the Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home 106 Shamrock Road Chester, MD from 5Pm to 7PM. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Compass Regional Hospice 160 Coursevall Drive Centreville, MD or www.commpassregionalhospice.org Published in The Capital Gazette on Sept. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close