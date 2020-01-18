On January 15, 2020, Margaret Ann Snowden, of Glen Burnie; beloved wife of 63 years to Milton; loving mother of Milton Snowden Jr. (Jacquelyn) and Kimberly Lawler (David); cherished grandmother of Milton Snowden III, Travis Lawler, Ryan Lawler and Justin Snowden; and devoted great-grandmother of Dominic, Milton IV, Tyler, Landen and Karter. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave, S.W. (at Crain Hwy), in Glen Burnie, on Sat., Jan. 18th , from 4-7 PM. A Celebration of Life Service will be held immediately following at 7 PM in the funeral home chapel. For condolences, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 18, 2020