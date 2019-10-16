Margaret Ann Brown, age 72, of Marriottsville, Maryland passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward Brown. Cherished sister of Norman, Earl, sister-in-law Jean, and the late Butch. Loving mother of Kimberly McAloney. Devoted grandmother of Tyler, Caitlin, and Brianna. Family and friends are invited to gather at the Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park, Inc., 7250 Washington Boulevard, Elkridge, Maryland 21075 (Exit 6 South off Route 100) on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 3:00pm to 5:00pm and 7:00pm to 9:00pm. A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 10:00am at the Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 16, 2019