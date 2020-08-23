Margaret C. Heer, 70, of Gambrills, MD passed away peacefully on Thursday August 13, 2020 surrounded by family at Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, MD. Margie was born in Lewes, DE on February 26, 1950 to the late George E. Chambers Jr. and Jane (Barnard) Chambers. She was a longtime resident of Cheverly, MD where she taught Pre-Kindergarten and was the Director of the Extended School Program at St. Ambrose Catholic School for over 25 years, retiring in 2019. She was well loved by all of her students and the staff at St. Ambrose. Margie was a talented artist, crafter, and seamstress. She founded the St. Ambrose Craft Fair in the early 1990s. She loved volunteering with her church, school, and the Boy Scouts of America. For the last 20 years, she was an active parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church in Davidsonville, MD. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother John C. Chambers. All who were fortunate enough to know Margie loved her. She graced all of us with her love, especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Raymond R. Heer III of Gambrills, MD; two brothers, George E. Chambers III of Lewes, DE and Robert C. Chambers (Toi) of Millsboro, DE; three sons, Raymond R. Heer IV (Katie) of Kingsville, MD, Michael C. Heer (Tana) of Washington, DC, and Andrew T. Heer (Molly) of Odenton, MD; and six grandchildren, Natalie, Robbie, Abigail, Hamilton, Theodore, and Aurora. A private service will be held for immediate family. A memorial will be planned at a later date, once COVID-19 risks have diminished. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. https://www.stjude.org/
