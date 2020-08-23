1/1
Margaret C. Heer
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret C. Heer, 70, of Gambrills, MD passed away peacefully on Thursday August 13, 2020 surrounded by family at Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, MD. Margie was born in Lewes, DE on February 26, 1950 to the late George E. Chambers Jr. and Jane (Barnard) Chambers. She was a longtime resident of Cheverly, MD where she taught Pre-Kindergarten and was the Director of the Extended School Program at St. Ambrose Catholic School for over 25 years, retiring in 2019. She was well loved by all of her students and the staff at St. Ambrose. Margie was a talented artist, crafter, and seamstress. She founded the St. Ambrose Craft Fair in the early 1990s. She loved volunteering with her church, school, and the Boy Scouts of America. For the last 20 years, she was an active parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church in Davidsonville, MD. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother John C. Chambers. All who were fortunate enough to know Margie loved her. She graced all of us with her love, especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Raymond R. Heer III of Gambrills, MD; two brothers, George E. Chambers III of Lewes, DE and Robert C. Chambers (Toi) of Millsboro, DE; three sons, Raymond R. Heer IV (Katie) of Kingsville, MD, Michael C. Heer (Tana) of Washington, DC, and Andrew T. Heer (Molly) of Odenton, MD; and six grandchildren, Natalie, Robbie, Abigail, Hamilton, Theodore, and Aurora. A private service will be held for immediate family. A memorial will be planned at a later date, once COVID-19 risks have diminished. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. https://www.stjude.org/. Please view and sign family guest book at www.beallfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beall Funeral Home
6512 NW Crain Hwy
Bowie, MD 20715
(301) 805-5544
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved