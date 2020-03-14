Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Calka. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Calka, 95, of Glen Burnie, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020. She was born December 24, 1924 in Baltimore, MD. Margaret worked at Western Electric as an assembler for many years. She loved to bake and always had a clean home, she also enjoyed trips to the casino, but most of all she loved her being with family. Margaret was also a long time member of Holy Trinity in Glen Burnie now called Christ the King. Margaret is predeceased by her husband of over 50 years, Louis Calka Sr., her sisters, Hermina, Marie and her twin, Ann, and her brother Edward. She is survived by her son Louis Calka Jr. (Chrissy) her granddaughters, Mandy (Nick) Branda, Michelle (Michael) Norris, and a soon to be great grandchild due this July, her nieces, Darlene Kavanaugh, Denise Roeder, Jeanne Baxter, Joan Persing, Marie LeCompte and nephew Edward Gowda. Visitation will be held at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, in Glen Burnie, on Monday, March 16 from 2-4 PM & 6-8 PM, A Funeral Mass service will be held on Tuesday March 17th 10 AM, at Christ the King Catholic Church in Glen Burnie formally known as Holy Trinity.

Margaret Calka, 95, of Glen Burnie, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020. She was born December 24, 1924 in Baltimore, MD. Margaret worked at Western Electric as an assembler for many years. She loved to bake and always had a clean home, she also enjoyed trips to the casino, but most of all she loved her being with family. Margaret was also a long time member of Holy Trinity in Glen Burnie now called Christ the King. Margaret is predeceased by her husband of over 50 years, Louis Calka Sr., her sisters, Hermina, Marie and her twin, Ann, and her brother Edward. She is survived by her son Louis Calka Jr. (Chrissy) her granddaughters, Mandy (Nick) Branda, Michelle (Michael) Norris, and a soon to be great grandchild due this July, her nieces, Darlene Kavanaugh, Denise Roeder, Jeanne Baxter, Joan Persing, Marie LeCompte and nephew Edward Gowda. Visitation will be held at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, in Glen Burnie, on Monday, March 16 from 2-4 PM & 6-8 PM, A Funeral Mass service will be held on Tuesday March 17th 10 AM, at Christ the King Catholic Church in Glen Burnie formally known as Holy Trinity. Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 14, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close