Margaret (Buzzi) Clark Cannistraro, age 77, of Annapolis Maryland, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at her home in Annapolis, MD. Funeral services will be held Friday, February 28 at 11 AM at St. Anne's Church of Annapolis.. Buzzi was born in Newport, Rhode Island on May 29, 1942 and graduated from Chapel Hill School in Waltham, MA in 1959. She married her high school sweetheart, the late Nicholas Cannistraro Jr. on September 29, 1961 at Christ Church in Waltham. Following their marriage, Buzzi instantly became a Navy-wife, relocating to New London, CT and subsequently living in a variety of other places while Nick was deployed. Upon Nick's resignation from the Navy in 1965, they moved to Westport, CT where she became a teacher and an active member in the PTA and community Politics. In 1982, they moved to Potomac, MD when Nick joined The Washington Post and subsequently to Annapolis where she was again an active member of the community joining organizations like the New Annapolitans, Historic Annapolis, Maryland Hall of the Creative Arts in Annapolis and London Town Public House and Gardens in Edgewater. She was also actively involved in many clubs and associations including: Annapolis Yacht Club, New York Yacht Club, Sailing Club of the Chesapeake. In addition, she and Nick were benefactors of Colonial Williamsburg of Virginia. Buzzi is predeceased by her parents Wilfred and Gladys Clark, her sister Shirley Clark Warden and her husband Nick. She is survived by her daughters, Missy and her husband Fredrik Salvesen, Maggie and her husband Rob Hallbach, and 5 grandchildren: Amanda Sherman and her husband Michael, Lilla Salvesen, Nicholas Salvesen, Samantha Hallbach and Kate Hallbach. Nick and Buzzi sponsored several midshipmen who they remained close to including Troy Cable, Lieutenant Colonel, USMC (ret.) and Cory Stapleton Secretary of State for Montana. Memorials may be given in lieu of flowers to Hospice of the Chesapeake at

