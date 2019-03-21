Margaret Johnson Cramer, "Maggie", passed away peacefully on March 18, 2019 at her home in Goochland. Born October 4, 1928 in Waverly, she was a daughter of the late William Taylor Johnson and Alice Morris Johnson. Maggie was the director of the LPN program at Virginia Beach Technical and Career Education Center. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Roger Conklin Cramer of Goochland, and Ross Franklin Cramer of Virginia Beach, and grandchildren, Sarah Cramer Coleman of Moore, OK, and Joshua Stuart Cramer of Virginia Beach.A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Waverly Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. The family is being served by R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home, Wakefield Chapel. Condolences may be posted at www.rwbakerfh.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Cramer.
Published in The Capital Gazette from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019