Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Cross. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret "Maggie" Clark Cross, age 96, passed away on April 6, 2019 at her home in Annapolis. Maggie was born June 22, 1922 in Hanover, Maryland, and raised on one of the farms on Friendship Airport land, now known as BWI. She later worked in Baltimore where she met Hugh Cross. They married September 13, 1947. They built a house in Round Bay in 1950, where they enjoyed the water and the wonderful family-friendly community. She worked for Dr. Robert Hahn in Severna Park. In 1966, the family moved to Chartwell to enjoy golfing. After moving to Annapolis in 1977, Maggie volunteered at the Anne Arundel Medical Center, knit baby hats for the newborns, and helped at the Clothes Box. She also volunteered at the Annapolis Senior Center where she taught knitting. Maggie loved reading and knitting. Numerous family and friends are still enjoying the classic Christmas stockings and fisherman knit sweaters she made. She was the daughter of Beulah and Thomas Clark of Hanover, MD. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh O'Conor Cross, Jr. Maggie is survived by her daughters, Susan Simison (Greg) of Kirkland, Washington, and their children Lauren and Andrew, and Michele Cross of Annapolis and her daughters, Julie McColley (Ian) and their children Cecelia, Mitchell, Sara, and Clark, and Mary Ella Bruno (Richard) and their children Tillet and Axel O'Conor. Maggie donated her body to the Anatomy Board at University of Maryland for research. Maggie loved the family Newfoundland of 12 years, Maverick and enjoyed helping foster Newfoundlands at home.Donations can be made to Colonial Newfoundland Rescue in her name.

Margaret "Maggie" Clark Cross, age 96, passed away on April 6, 2019 at her home in Annapolis. Maggie was born June 22, 1922 in Hanover, Maryland, and raised on one of the farms on Friendship Airport land, now known as BWI. She later worked in Baltimore where she met Hugh Cross. They married September 13, 1947. They built a house in Round Bay in 1950, where they enjoyed the water and the wonderful family-friendly community. She worked for Dr. Robert Hahn in Severna Park. In 1966, the family moved to Chartwell to enjoy golfing. After moving to Annapolis in 1977, Maggie volunteered at the Anne Arundel Medical Center, knit baby hats for the newborns, and helped at the Clothes Box. She also volunteered at the Annapolis Senior Center where she taught knitting. Maggie loved reading and knitting. Numerous family and friends are still enjoying the classic Christmas stockings and fisherman knit sweaters she made. She was the daughter of Beulah and Thomas Clark of Hanover, MD. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh O'Conor Cross, Jr. Maggie is survived by her daughters, Susan Simison (Greg) of Kirkland, Washington, and their children Lauren and Andrew, and Michele Cross of Annapolis and her daughters, Julie McColley (Ian) and their children Cecelia, Mitchell, Sara, and Clark, and Mary Ella Bruno (Richard) and their children Tillet and Axel O'Conor. Maggie donated her body to the Anatomy Board at University of Maryland for research. Maggie loved the family Newfoundland of 12 years, Maverick and enjoyed helping foster Newfoundlands at home.Donations can be made to Colonial Newfoundland Rescue in her name. ColonialNewfRescue.org Published in The Capital Gazette from Apr. 30 to May 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close