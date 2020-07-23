1/1
Margaret E. First
Margaret E. First, of Bowie, passed away Sunday July 19, 2020. Born in Luzerne County PA; she is predeceased by parents Edward and Augusta Bachman, and her husband, Woodrow First. She is survived by her son Mathew First, grandson Matthew First, many nieces, nephews and numerous friends. Peggy owned and operated the Fireside Antique shop in old town Bowie and had started and managed the Antique Depot until it's closing this past year. She was a talented furniture restorer with a good eye for the antiques she bought for the store and for her home. She loved playing bridge, belonging to many groups. She became a Life Master many years ago and was a respected player. Everyone wanted to be her partner. Viewing hours will be from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM Friday, July 24th, with services immediately following at the Beall Funeral Home, 6512 NW Crain Hwy. (RT. 3 South) Bowie. Interment will be in Crownsville Veterans Cemetery. Please view and sign the family's guest book at: www.beallfuneral.com

Published in The Capital Gazette on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Viewing
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Beall Funeral Home
JUL
24
Service
11:30 AM
Beall Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Beall Funeral Home
6512 NW Crain Hwy
Bowie, MD 20715
(301) 805-5544
