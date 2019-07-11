Margaret E. Huffman Figliozzi (Peggy) age (70) Of Davidsonville, MD, passed away peaceful at her home on Sunday July 7, 2019. Born in Washington, D.C. June 21, 1949. She was the daughter of John A. and Margaret M. (Sweeney) Huffman. She married Anthony P. Figliozzi in 1968 and was happily married over 50 years. She graduated from DuVal high school in 1967. She was very talented and worked at Walsh and Kohler glass Company, Litton, Greenhorn and O'Mara, and Northrop Grumman. She loved and helped raise her sister Anna Marie, taking pictures, reading, cooking, baking, knitting and crocheting. She had many Pen Pals she helped and never met. Peg, loved and made time for all her nieces and nephews. After a long struggle with several strokes, in 2008, Peg was bedridden for 11 years. Peg was loved by the whole family and all who knew her. She is survived by husband Tony Figliozzi of Davidsonville, MD, brothers John Huffman Jr. of Landover Hills, MD, Kevin (Valerie) Huffman of Laurel, MD and Keith (Bonnie) Huffman of Marriottsville, MD, sister Anna Marie Hoyer of Dameron, MD, brother-in-law Robert Figliozzi of Davidsonville, MD, sister-in-law's Carol (Robert) Gray of Davidsonville, MD and Tina Figliozzi of Huntingtown, MD; 6 nieces, 13 nephews, 20 great nieces and nephews. Loved ones who have preceded in death parents John and Margaret Huffman of Landover Hills, MD and brother David Huffman of Laurel, MD. Peg, will surely be missed by all who loved her and knew her caring ways! A mass will be held in her honor at Holy Family Catholic Church, 826 West Central Avenue Davidsonville, MD on Saturday July 13, 2019 at 10:30 am. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at: www.beallfuneral.com Published in The Capital Gazette on July 11, 2019