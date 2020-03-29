Margaret Elaine Cook Miller passed away on March 20, 2020 she was 92 years old. Margaret was the first baby girl born at US Navy Hospital On February 5, 1928. She was the daughter of the late H.B. Cook and Louise Cook of Eastport and late husbands Reginald Joyce Miller (1977) and Irvin O. Schuler ( 2015). A graduate of Annapolis High School, she then attended Western Maryland College. Margaret worked at Sears in Annapolis and at Bancroft Hall in the US Naval Academy. She retired when she was 70. Margaret enjoyed gardening, cats, and her family. Margaret is survived by her two children, Gary S. Miller and Nancy L. Deal both of Annapolis, three grandchildren USMC John Miller, Deborah Schweitzer, and Trevor Baldree; four great grandchildren; and a sister, Hazel L. Hall of Annapolis. Due to the current COVID -19, a memorial service will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake. An online guest book is available at www.johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 29, 2020