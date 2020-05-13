August 11, 1928 - May 10, 2020 Margaret E. (Daly) Calderhead, 91, a 61 year resident of Annapolis, passed away peacefully at home on Mother's Day, May 10, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born August 11, 1928 in New Rochelle, New York to Richard J. Daly and Margaret Elizabeth Mimnaugh. In 1946, she graduated from Germantown High School in Philadelphia, and then went on to receive her Bachelor's Degree from the University of Pennsylvania in 1950. She met the love of her life, William Calderhead, there and they married on September 6, 1952. They were blessed with good health and were married for 67 years. Peggy loved every minute of raising four children, while calling New Jersey, Florida, and finally, Annapolis home. She loved learning and always took on new projects, especially if it involved helping others. Her Catholic faith was an essential part of her life. She taught at Saint Mary's Elementary School from 1969-1979, then took over a full time position as Director of Saint Mary's Religious Education Program. At this time, she pursued and received a Master's Degree in Religious Education from Catholic University in 1985. She continued on this path in subsequent years to become a DRE at both the Naval Academy and Holy Family Parish in Davidsonville, Maryland. After retiring at the age of 65 in 1993, Peggy enjoyed spending time with her 7 grandsons as well as traveling around Europe with her husband, Bill. Other favorite vacation spots were Stowe, Vermont and Ocean City, New Jersey. She especially loved gardening, sewing, music, knitting, and reading. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Bill, by only 2 weeks. She was also predeceased by a brother, Richard, and her parents. She is survived by her son, William J. Calderhead of Conroe, Texas, daughter Nancy M. Gurtshaw of Crofton, Maryland, daughter Elizabeth R. Tuma and son in law, Farris Tuma, both of Rockville, Maryland, and daughter Janet I. Lapham and son in law, Eric Lapham of Brielle, New Jersey; her seven grandsons, John A. Gurtshaw, Matthew R. Gurtshaw, Christopher W. Gurtshaw, Joseph P. Gurtshaw, Kevin G. Lapham, Craig W. Lapham and Laith W. Tuma. A private service will occur at John M. Taylor Funeral home in Annapolis with a private burial to follow at Lakemont Memorial Gardens in Davidsonville on May 15, 2020. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. An online guestbook is available at www.johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on May 13, 2020.