Margaret Evans

Margaret "Pat" Worthington Evans passed peacefully on June 28, 2020. She was 89 years old. Pat was born and raised on the family owned Springfield Farm, on Crownsville Road. After graduating from George Washington Hospital School of Nursing in Washington, D.C. as an RN she worked at Anne Arundel Hospital, and Crownsville State Hospital. Pat married the love of her life, Milton "Bud" Evans in 1952. They built a home on the family property where they raised their 4 children. This is also where Pat, affectionately known as Grammy, helped care for her grandchildren and many other family and friends' children. She was known for her caring nature, her kindness and her sometimes frank honesty. Pat was predeceased by her parents, Margaret and William Hall Worthington; her husband, Milton "Bud" Evans and her son, Michael "Mike" Evans. She is survived by her remaining 3 children: Mark (Chris) Evans, Margaret "Meg" (Craig) Hayward, Matthew "Matt" (Kathy) Evans, her grandchildren: Benjamin "Ben" (Heather) Evans, Enoch (Beth) Evans, Brian Evans, Karen Evans, Brett Evans, James Evans, and her great grandchildren, Dylan, Philip, and Tristan.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Jul. 12, 2020.
