Margaret F. Jones passed away peacefully March 15, 2020 after a short illness in Washington D.C. She was the daughter of Charles Osborne and Lula Clark Fisher. Margaret grew up in Washington D.C. and graduated from Coolidge High School in 1943. She worked in the Office of the Surgeon General during World War II. She married Hugh Howard Jones, Jr. on February 18, 1950. She was a long time resident of Wilelinor Estates in Edgewater, MD and a recent resident of Ginger Cove. She also lived overseas in Germany, the Philippines and England when her husband's job was overseas. She loved to travel, read and watch English dramas. She is predeceased by her husband of 57 years, two sisters a niece and a nephew. She is survived by her daughter, Judith A. O'Brien (Michael) of Huntingtown, MD, a son, Kenneth H. Jones (Nancy) of Annapolis, MD, a grandson Dennis H. Jones of Herndon, VA , a granddaughter, Megan E. Jones of Annapolis, MD and 5 nieces and 3 nephews. Visitation will be held at the John M. Taylor Funeral Home 147 Duke of Gloucester Street Annapolis, Maryland from 2-4 PM Saturday March 21. Services will be held on Monday March 23 at 9:30 AM at the same location. Burial is to follow at Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville, MD. at 10:45 AM. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the or the .
Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 18, 2020